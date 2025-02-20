Two people found shot and killed inside a car in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood

Man and woman found shot to death inside of a car

Man and woman found shot to death inside of a car

Two people are dead after a double shooting and crash in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, they were called to the 5200 block of Dearborn Street for reports of a crash.

Once police arrived they found a car had crashed into a parked SUV that was ultimately thrown into another parked car. Police then found two adults and a toddler inside the car.

A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds to the backs of their heads. A two-year-old was also found in a car seat and unharmed. They were taken to UPMC Children's Hospital.

Police recovered shell casings inside the vehicle and believed that the shooter was in the same vehicle. They added that an adult man was possibly seen leaving the scene, but are still investigating.

No homes were damaged nor were any other injuries reported.

