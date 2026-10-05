Gag order granted in Pittsburgh doctor's killing

A judge has granted a request for a gag order in the ongoing murder case involving Elijah Hemingway, the man accused of killing Dr. Idris Evans, a Pittsburgh doctor who was allegedly stabbed to death while he slept.

Hemingway, 32, is being represented by a public defender, who filed the request with the courts late last week. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward J. Borkowski granted that request Monday.

During a news conference held with the Allegheny County Police Department the day that Evans was stabbed to death, Superintendent Victor Joseph detailed what he described as a very violent and very graphic scene inside the Edgewood home.

Police said Hemingway broke into Idris Evans' home and stabbed him and his wife Gina Evans while they were sleeping. Police confirmed that Gina Evans has since been released from the hospital.

Hemingway is being held in the Allegheny County Jail, where he awaits a preliminary hearing in the case. He has also been charged with sexual assault in an unrelated case out of Wilkinsburg, which investigators said happened around 14 hours before Evans was killed.

Hemingway was also charged with breaking into his former partner's home in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood in February, and the sheriff's office in Volusia County, Florida, confirmed that Hemingway was arrested there twice last year.