Pittsburgh doctor killed while he slept was "loved by all," remembered as "kind, compassionate, caring"

Dr. Idris Evans, the Pittsburgh physician who was killed while he slept in a violent home invasion, is being remembered throughout the community for his kindness and compassion.

Evans, 46, died Thursday after he and his wife were repeatedly stabbed while they slept in their home along Linden Avenue in Edgewood Borough, police said.

Serving as the medical director of the Pediatric Critical Care Transport Team at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, Evans was referred to as a "dedicated caregiver," also having served as an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

Renee Dellaera, a retired nurse who worked at UPMC Children's Hospital, said that Evans was one of the very best she ever had the pleasure of working with in her 42 years as a pediatric nurse.

"He was so kind, compassionate, caring, intelligent and funny," Dellaera said. "He treated everyone with respect. Everyone. He was loved by all and touched so many."

"A true angel on Earth"

Dr. Hayley Hellstern, a fellow Pittsburgh pediatrician, said that Evans was "a true angel on Earth."

Hellstern said that she was a pediatric resident while Evans was an attending and that he was wonderful to work with.

"He had such a special way of putting everyone at ease, even in the most stressful times," Hellstern said, adding that Evans was "a truly wonderful human."

"A very violent scene"

Elijah Hemingway, 32, has been charged in Evans' death after investigators said he got into the house through an open window, went to the third floor and started stabbing the couple as they slept. Evans' wife survived the attack. A motive is unclear at this point.

"It was a very violent scene," said Allegheny County Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph. "The bedroom furniture was broken, mirrors broken. It was a very graphic scene."

According to court paperwork, Evans' wife told police that they awoke to being attacked in bed with a kitchen knife.

At some point during the attack, she yelled for their 8- and 12-year-old children to get out of the house.

Hemingway has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and trespassing.