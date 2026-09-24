2 critically wounded in overnight Edgewood stabbing, suspect detained

Two people were critically wounded in a stabbing that happened overnight in Edgewood Borough.

Allegheny County Police said that its Homicide Unit was called for assistance after dispatchers were alerted to the incident along Linden Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said that responding officers found a man and woman who had both been stabbed. Both individuals were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two people were critically wounded overnight in a stabbing along Linden Avenue in Edgewood Borough. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

A suspect was also detained by responding officers.

The suspect's identity has not been released and police said that detectives will be working with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office regarding what charges may be filed.

Police didn't elaborate on whether the suspect and victims knew one another or what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.