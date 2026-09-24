Elijah Hemingway, man charged with killing Pittsburgh doctor in home invasion, had criminal history

A man was arrested after police said he broke into a family's home and stabbed the parents while they slept, killing a doctor and injuring his wife in Edgewood. The alleged attack comes just a week before he was supposed to appear back in court for a burglary in Pittsburgh earlier this year.

Police said 32-year-old Elijah Hemingway was arrested after he was found behind a nearby home with lacerations on his hand. He's been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and criminal trespass.

Husband, wife attacked in bed

Police said 46-year-old Idris Evans, a doctor at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, was sleeping at his home on Linden Avenue when he and his wife were violently attacked, all while their two young children were home.

According to court paperwork, Evans' wife told police that they awoke to a man who was attacking them in bed with a kitchen knife while wearing only underwear. Police said he had gotten into the house through an open window.

At some point during the attack, Evans' wife said she yelled for their children, 8 and 12 years old, to get out of the house and go to a neighbor's. She told police that her husband called their attacker by the name "Elijah."

Police, however, said they don't know if the two men knew each other, and they're still searching for a motive.

"We do not know if there was any pre-existing relationship," Allegheny County Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph said. "The woman did not know this male. We are trying to determine if the two males knew each other."

It's not Hemingway's first run-in with the law. As police continue to investigate the fatal stabbing, here's what's known about his criminal history in Pennsylvania.

Suspect arrested in July

Hemingway was arrested in July following what police said was a burglary in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill-City View neighborhood.

Back in February, a woman reported to police that she had just returned home from dropping off her child at daycare when she noticed her laptop had been moved.

The criminal complaint says she looked at her Nest camera and saw Hemingway force himself inside and steal two iPhone 13s and her laptop.

She explained to police that Hemingway was her former partner. She told police he never lived there and was not allowed to be inside.

Released on nonmonetary bond

Hemingway was charged with both burglary and theft by unlawful taking. Court records show he was released the day after his arrest on a nonmonetary bond — in other words, without payment.

Attorney Phil DiLucente, who is not representing Hemingway in either case, explained that when deciding on bond, courts take into account a few things. They look at criminal history, if someone is a threat to the community and if they are a flight risk.

DiLucente said in the burglary case, based on Pennsylvania's online court records system, Hemingway had no previous criminal history, just summary offenses.

Hemingway had been due back in court for that burglary on Oct. 1. As for the stabbing, he's awaiting a preliminary hearing.