Furry Tails: Possibility and Dudley are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Possibility

Animal Friends

(Source: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Imagine the Possibility of bringing this adorable bun home! Possibility was part of our New Year's Rescue where a group of adoptable animals was transferred in from partner organizations for a second chance and fresh start in the new year. Now, this sweet girl is ready to find her new family. She loves receiving pets and playing with toys, so she is looking for someone who is ready to give her all of the love and attention she deserves! Could you be the one to make Possibility's dreams come true?

To find out more about how to adopt Possibility, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Dudley

Orphans of the Storm

(Source: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Sweet Dudley is the only pup left from his litter. He is lonely and is hoping that he gets adopted soon! 13-week-old neutered males. Staffie, Boxer, Hound plus several other mixtures in their DNA test.

To find out more about how to adopt Dudley, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

