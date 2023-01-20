Watch CBS News

PTL Pupdate: The Magical Match

Our time with Donny is almost up. He goes off for professional service dog training at Canine Companions in just a few short weeks. His puppy raiser Jill Sabo is telling us a little more about how these dogs are matched with people.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.