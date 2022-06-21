Furry Tails: Animal Friends looking to 'clear the kennels,' hosting summer adoption event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Animal Friends wants you to adopt a pet this summer.

For the next two weeks, the shelter is waiving dog adoption fees; and instead, adopters can choose their own donation. Typical adoption fees can range from $85-$300.

Potential adopters will still have to go through the application process and follow adoption guidelines, Animal Friends said.

"Help us clear our kennels and find loving homes for the adoptable dogs at Animal Friends so they can soak pup the sun!" the shelter said on Facebook.

Animal Friends said fees will be waived through July 3 as part of the Dog Days of Summer adoption event.

To see the dogs up for adoption at the shelter, visit this link.

If you would like to set up an appointment, call 412-847-7002. Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments are given priority.

