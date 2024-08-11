Furry friends get in on the Olympic action at Camp Bow Wow's "Paw-lympics"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Summer Olympics in Paris are wrapping up, Pittsburgh played home to a unique Olympic-related event but for furry friends!

Carnegie Dog Park was full of four-legged competitors for Camp Bow Wow's "Paw-Lympics."

Saturday's event involved a face-off of local pup against local pup in several events - including a game of red light-green light and a puppy sprint.

Franken Fried Food Truck provided food and drink for the event while the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh was also on hand to collect donations.

Organizers of the event said it's all about building a sense of community.

"We really just love to get out and about in the community," said Mike Guna, the Marketing Director of Camp Bow Wow. "If there's one thing we love as much as dogs, it's community. So we, again, lucked out with a very beautiful day to have this event here in Carnegie, and very grateful for everyone who's joined us."

Along with all the fun events for the pups, caricature artist Jeffery Harris was there and offered free drawings for the furry friends and their owners who were in attendance.