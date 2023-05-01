Funeral arrangements set for Pirates legend Dick Groat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Funeral arrangements are set for Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dick Groat, who died last week at the age of 92.

Public visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home in Swissvale.

His funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Wilkinsburg.

A champion with the Pirates, the western Pennsylvania native was also a two-time All-American while playing basketball at Duke University.

He was selected in the NBA draft in 1952 but time in the military interrupted his basketball career and the Pirates made it clear -- it was either baseball or basketball. Groat chose baseball and spent several seasons with the team. He would go on to win the World Series twice with the Pirates in 1960 and 1964.