Fugitive found hiding in clothes dryer of Pittsburgh-area home

A fugitive who has been on the run for three months was found hiding in a clothes dryer in the basement of a home in Braddock, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said.

Thirty-two-year-old Devonta Youngblood of Homewood, who was wanted on multiple warrants, was taken into custody after detectives with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office found him at a home over the weekend.

Authorities said Youngblood was declared a fugitive three months ago after he violated his probation on a firearms case, resulting in a bench warrant. According to the sheriff's office, he had also been wanted on an active warrant out of West Mifflin for indecent exposure and open lewdness.

The sheriff's office said detectives last week learned that Youngblood was inside a home along Corey Avenue in Braddock. When detectives showed up at the home on Saturday afternoon, they said Youngblood's girlfriend gave them permission to search.

After searching the home, the sheriff's office said detectives found Youngblood inside a clothes dryer in the basement. They shared a photo of the front-loading dryer where they said he was hiding.

(Photo: Allegheny County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office said Youngblood was arrested without further incident and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.