Fudge Farm closing its South Side location due to recent surge in shootings, violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular East Carson Street spot for milkshakes, burgers, and fries is closing its doors due to a recent spike in violence, including multiple recent shootings.

Fudge Farm announced in a social media post that its East Carson Street location will no longer be open.

The company says that they can no longer ask teenage children, or anyone jeopardize their safety in the current environment in order to work for them.

Two recent shootings that took place on the South Side were referenced, saying that the company treats its employees like family and 'wouldn't allow our daughters to work in this environment,' adding that they wouldn't want anyone else's children to be in that same situation.