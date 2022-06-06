Pitt warns students to be aware of surroundings after violence on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pitt is asking students to stay safe while going out after two shootings on East Carson Street on the South Side left three people injured in one weekend.

University of Pittsburgh police said an increase in violence on the South Side has put bystanders at risk, and they want students to stay safe.

"While the City of Pittsburgh Police work with others to help resolve these issues, we ask students who are out enjoying the city to stay safe and stay aware of your surroundings," Pitt police wrote on Facebook.

In recent weeks, an increase in violence in the South Side area of Pittsburgh has involved firearms, injuries, and... Posted by University of Pittsburgh Police Department on Monday, June 6, 2022

Over the weekend, a man was struck in the leg by a stray bullet and was hospitalized in critical condition. The next day, an exchange of gunfire left two men in critical condition.

The city has been trying to combat the rising violence on the South Side, but residents say something needs to change and one business, the Fudge Farm, is even leaving the area.