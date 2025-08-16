Butler County volleyball coach and elementary teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving teenager

An elementary school teacher and youth volleyball coach in Butler County has been arrested and is accused of sexual misconduct involving a teenager.

Pennsylvania State Police said Friday that Jared Lampus, 50, of Sarver, was arrested following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Lampus, who State Police say is a teacher at Buffalo Elementary School in the Freeport Area School District and a youth coach with the Pittsburgh Elite Volleyball Association, is facing numerous charges including rape, sexual assault, corruption of minors, and other offenses.

State Police say Lampus had sexual contact with a 16-year-old child. Troopers say the misconduct took place in Butler, Armstrong, and Allegheny counties.

Details on the investigation and charges haven't been released, but State Police say Lampus is being held in the Butler County Jail.

In a statement provided to KDKA-TV, the Freeport Area School District said it was notified of the investigation and at this time, they don't have complete information of the circumstances of the matter.

The district says Lampus has been placed on leave pending further information or the outcome of the State Police investigation.

"The safety of our students is the highest priority of the Freeport Area School District," the district said.

KDKA has also reached out to the Pittsburgh Elite Volleyball Association for comment. Lampus is no longer listed on the organization's staff directory.

State Police are asking anyone with information about similar conduct from Lampus to contact the Kittanning barracks at 724-543-2011.