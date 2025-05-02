Freeport Area School District adjusts on the fly to make sure prom happens

Hours before the big celebration on Friday, the Freeport Area School District had to find a new location for its prom.

There are still thousands in the Freeport area without power, and it came down to the 11th hour to find a location with power to make sure the event still happened.

"It's been pretty chaotic with the storm and stuff," Freeport junior Lauren Clark said.

"We were getting ready for our appointments," Freeport junior Lucia Danka said. "We have spray tans, nails done, hair appointments. We were ordering flowers."

Danka said Freeport's prom was set for the Syria Mosque, even though the building was without power until Thursday.

"The people at my school who are in charge of prom were like we have everything under control, don't worry," Danka said. "And an email went out saying that the Syria Mosque does have power."

But on Friday morning, the mosque lost power again.

"We were leaving school," Danka said. "Everyone going to prom gets out of school at 11:18 a.m. And at 11:15 a.m., our principal went on the announcements and told us that we were going to have prom at the middle school. And everyone just started kind of like freaking out because everyone was upset."

In a last-minute decision, the school announced that instead of cancelling, the prom would now be held at the middle school. It turned into a race for some on where to get ready.

"My cousin's daughter, they live up on the hill and they don't have power," Chalyse Danka, Lucia's mother, said. "So, she's going down the hill to her friend's house because there's really no other choice."

Students said they're just glad they're still having prom, no matter where it is. The district posted to Facebook, thanking everyone for their flexibility and hoping Friday's prom will be as memorable as ever.