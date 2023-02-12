Watch CBS News
Local News

Freedom Foundation Cohort celebrates its 7th graduating class

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Freedom Foundation Cohort celebrates graduates
Freedom Foundation Cohort celebrates graduates 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Students from the Freedom Foundation Cohort held a celebration in honor of their graduation. 

The cohort provides training and career support for aspiring emergency medical service workers. 

This was their seventh graduating class. 

It's based on the Freedom House Initiative, the country's first community-based EMS with trained medics. 

It began in Pittsburgh in 1967 and the majority of the staff were African-American. 

First published on February 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.