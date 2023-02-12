Freedom Foundation Cohort celebrates its 7th graduating class
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Students from the Freedom Foundation Cohort held a celebration in honor of their graduation.
The cohort provides training and career support for aspiring emergency medical service workers.
This was their seventh graduating class.
It's based on the Freedom House Initiative, the country's first community-based EMS with trained medics.
It began in Pittsburgh in 1967 and the majority of the staff were African-American.
