Free food distribution event helps veterans and military families

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Free food distribution for veterans, military families
Free food distribution for veterans, military families

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happening tomorrow, there's another free food distribution for veterans and military families.

Fresh produce, meat, milk, and shelf-stable goods will be handed out at noon. The event is at the Veterans Leadership Program on Smallman Street.

These monthly distributions are in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

First published on July 10, 2022 / 4:27 PM

