Free food distribution event helps veterans and military families
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happening tomorrow, there's another free food distribution for veterans and military families.
Fresh produce, meat, milk, and shelf-stable goods will be handed out at noon. The event is at the Veterans Leadership Program on Smallman Street.
These monthly distributions are in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.