At-risk youth receive free dental exams in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- At-risk youth got free dental exams in East Liberty on Monday.

Highmark and Highmark Wholecare teamed up with United Concordia Dental to provide the Healthy Smiles for Miles statewide mobile dental tour targeting children insured by Medicaid, CHIP and Affordable Care Act plans.

"All the members who are coming in are receiving dental care as a convenience to make sure they are seeing a dentist annually," said Highmark Wholecare supervisor Michael Callaghan.

According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, children miss more than 50 million hours of school each year because of dental problems. Also, children from low income families have twice the risk of tooth decay than kids from higher income families.

The free dental care included preventative exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments and X-rays.

The clinic runs until 4 p.m. but all available appointments have been filled.