Free Care Fund: Nora finally takes her turn ringing the bell at UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're gearing up for the 69th Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is ever denied medical care.

Nora Caporali is a spunky and always-smiling 6-year-old. She is excited to spend time at home with her family in Apollo as she approaches a very special anniversary. She will be celebrating two years cancer free this January.

Her journey has not been an easy one, but this brave little girl is defying the odds with her family by her side.

"It was about three weeks shy of her second birthday," Jenelle Caporali, Nora's mom, said.

It was 2018 when her mother said she noticed some bruises on Nora's arms and legs.

After a call into her pediatrician, it wasn't long until their world was turned upside down.

"As the checkup progressed, he kind of rushed us to Children's, and he said, 'You know, I'll call ahead and they'll see you right away,'" Jenelle said.

Within just a few hours, doctors at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh diagnosed Nora with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Leading her -- in the days, weeks and years to come – into countless chemo treatments and emergency room visits.

"She went through countless spinal taps, you know, regimen of chemotherapy, and we had a lot of hospital stays that were planned and unplanned, you know, treatment," Jenelle said.

There were setbacks, but the family did their best to fight their way through it.

"I mean, she was still a baby," Jenelle said. "So, you know, it was difficult to still raise her as a normal kid. We didn't want cancer to define her or us, and we still don't, but it's difficult."

Nora's parents credit the doctors and nurses at UPMC Children's Hospital for always being there – providing hope and comfort -- when they needed it the most.

"They would come to her room to visit her, which made a big difference," Jenelle said. "They have hundreds of patients that they see, but yet they took the time out to check on her and see how she was doing."

Nearly four years after her diagnosis, Nora had her biggest and best moment yet.

"It was good. But I was kind of shy," Nora said.

With her mom, dad and older sister, Addie, by her side, it was Nora's turn to ring the bell – declaring she was cancer free.

"I rang the bell," Nora said. "It felt good. But I felt a little nervous for the doctors cheering for me."

"Every experience is different," Jenelle said. "We appreciate everything more, and you know, being able to see her ringing the bell, it was an amazing sight.

Even though check-up appointments remain on their schedule, Nora's family can finally take a breath. Now, they are hoping to return to a more "normal" family dynamic. They want to do some of Nora's favorite things – swimming, reading, and of course, playing with her family.

Nora's family is also finding ways to give back.

They're making sure no child goes without a pair of pajamas at UPMC Children's Hospital. They said Nora didn't have any the first night she was there, so now they're collecting donations to make sure any child who needs them has them.

By the way, Nora has also been selected to be the Children's Miracle Network champion for UPMC Children's Hospital next year.

You can help make sure kids just like Nora get the care they need by donating to the Free Care Fund during our 69th Annual Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4 until 8 p.m., right here on KDKA-TV.