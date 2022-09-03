Franco Harris serves as honorary captain for Steelers 5K Run-Walk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds wrapped up taking a run around the North Shore as part of the Steelers 5K Run-Walk.

It began at 8 a.m. right outside of Acrisure Stadium.

The race is also a major fundraiser for the Art Rooney Scholarship fund as well as the Chuck Noll Foundation.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception" so Steelers' Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris served as the event's captain!

The 3.1 mile-long course spanned across the North Shore and waiting for the runners at the finish line was a t-shirt and a medal.

If you didn't want to take place in today's event, you can still run virtually and that lasts through Friday, September 16. You'll still get a medal and a goody bag!

For that, you can sign up right here!