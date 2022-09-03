Watch CBS News
Local News

Franco Harris serves as honorary captain for Steelers 5K Run-Walk

By Falicia Woody

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds wrapped up taking a run around the North Shore as part of the Steelers 5K Run-Walk.

It began at 8 a.m. right outside of Acrisure Stadium.

The race is also a major fundraiser for the Art Rooney Scholarship fund as well as the Chuck Noll Foundation. 

This year is the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception" so Steelers' Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris served as the event's captain!

The 3.1 mile-long course spanned across the North Shore and waiting for the runners at the finish line was a t-shirt and a medal.

If you didn't want to take place in today's event, you can still run virtually and that lasts through Friday, September 16. You'll still get a medal and a goody bag!

For that, you can sign up right here!

Falicia Woody

Falicia Woody joined the KDKA First Alert Weather Team in March 2022. She is excited to be doing her dream job in Pittsburgh where she and her husband plan on setting up their lives.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 11:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.