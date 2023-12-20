Watch CBS News
Local

Four people hospitalized after fire in Washington County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Four people hospitalized in house fire
Four people hospitalized in house fire 00:25

MONONGAHELA (KDKA) - Four people were taken to the hospital following a fire in Washington County. 

KDKA has learned that the fire happened at a home on Park Avenue in Monongahela. 

The fire started and crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the kitchen of the home near Cuff Alley. 

The fire chief said that two women and two children were rescued from the roof and taken to the hospital. 

Their conditions are not known at this time. 

An EMS worker was also evaluated at the scene. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on December 20, 2023 / 6:54 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.