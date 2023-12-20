Four people hospitalized after fire in Washington County

Four people hospitalized in house fire

MONONGAHELA (KDKA) - Four people were taken to the hospital following a fire in Washington County.

KDKA has learned that the fire happened at a home on Park Avenue in Monongahela.

The fire started and crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the kitchen of the home near Cuff Alley.

The fire chief said that two women and two children were rescued from the roof and taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

An EMS worker was also evaluated at the scene.

