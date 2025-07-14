Forward Township sunflower festival returns after cancellation last year

A lack of rainfall and deer canceled the sunflower season at Schwirian Farm in 2024. Now, in a matter of days, 750,000 sunflowers will be in full bloom, and the farm will be open for business.

Now in its sixth year, you can officially mark your calendar for some spectacular sunflowers at the farm this summer. Sunflower fields at Schwirian Farm are expected to be in full bloom as early as Thursday, July 17.

"You're just starting to see the yellow, the yellow will totally open up, become about eight to nine inches," said Schwirian Farm owner, Jay Schwirian. "Our idea is to get them all out there at one time, so you have a big, spectacular view."

It's 12 acres of sunflowers, with sections for photos and picking. Schwirian said he's feeling hopeful after a $12,000 loss last year with a dead sunflower season.

"Total loss, yeah, we're talking about multiple thousands."

From a business standpoint, the dried-up sunflowers impacted the farm, and close to 100 professional photographers, like Jeff Houghes, owner of Jeffrey Hughes Fine Art Photography.

"That's my go-to place, the sunflower fields. I felt really bad for them, more so than myself," Hughes said.

Hughes takes photos of senior portraits, family photos, and more, capturing the seasonally stunning sight, with lots of customers.

"It's just something about the sunflowers that seems to bring a lot of joy to a lot of people," he added.

Returning to the Schwirian Farm remains a joy for Hughes.

The farm is free to visit. It's truly a bright side, which can be seen in full bloom soon after many rainy summer days.

Once the sunflowers are in full bloom, Schwirian Farm will be open from 10 a.m. to dusk. In addition to the sunflowers, you can also buy honey and oil.

Stay up to date on any changes by viewing the farm's website here.