Forward Township residents remain worried, frustrated about Center Avenue Bridge closure

People living in Forward Township, Allegheny County, say a crucial bridge is out of commission and it's creating a huge hassle.

The span has been closed for just a few months, but those who use it say it's already been way too long.

The bridge is essential for connecting Forward Township and Elizabeth Borough.

Now, people living on the forward Township side of the of the bridge say it might as well be the Golden Gate because without its access, they must drive a significant distance to get to Route 51, and residents are worried if it doesn't get fixed quickly, something terrible might happen due to the lack of access.

Barricaded and looking beat up, the Center Avenue Bridge was closed a few months back after PennDOT determined it needed major repairs. Add to that a sewage line under the span needed to be moved as well, and people have not been shy to voice their displeasure with the closure.

"It's big for me. It's big for everyone else. It's a small bridge, but you can't stop your life because of a damn small bridge," resident Cecilia Fox said.

Fox says the tiny span requires a large detour if you want to head to the other side.

"I must travel every day to Blaine Hill to babysit, it usually takes me five minutes at most. Now, you've got around the long country roads and whatever," Fox added.

Fox says a bad storm a while back had her finding a detour for the bridge detour.

"A couple of days ago, I was coming home, we had lightning and thunder, rain and whatever, and a tree fell on the road."

"I go to work at 4 o'clock, 5 o'clock, early in the morning, and drive all those back country roads with deer in the snow, it's been bad," fellow resident Karen Klimkos said.

Klimkos says she's in the same boat when it comes to detours.

Both women also worry about emergency services access with the bridge down when seconds count.

PennDOT says they're working on it.

"That's always what we hear. Where? Where are they working on it?" both women opined.

KDKA-TV spoke to Forward Township officials, who say they have completed the sewage line work.

PennDOT says it will start prep work to repair the bridge next week. If all goes as planned, the small bridge that means big things for residents will be done in about six weeks.