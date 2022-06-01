Former special education teacher pleads guilty in abuse case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former special education teacher in West Virginia pleaded guilty Tuesday to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery involving several students.

Nancy Boggs entered the plea in Kanawha County Circuit Court stemming from incidents last September at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, news outlets reported.

Boggs admitted to hitting one female student with a cabinet door, pulling her hair and pulling a chair out from under her. Boggs also admitted to slamming another child's head into a desk and slapping a third child. Surveillance cameras captured the classroom incidents.

She faces up to a year in jail and a $500 fine for each count. Sentencing was set for Aug. 2.

In March, Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill aimed at protecting students by requiring public school administrators to view video of each special needs classroom periodically and eliminated a requirement that video footage be deleted after a certain time period. The parents of one of the students in Boggs' case worked with lawmakers to strengthen an existing law.