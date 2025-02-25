Former Vandergrift police officer accused of having sex with underage girl nearly 100 times during 1990s

Former police officer accused of having sex with underage girl nearly 100 times during 1990s

A part-time officer in Vandergrift back in the 1990s is facing charges decades later after state police say he invited a then-14-year-old girl to his home for sex.

Police say the former police sergeant, Anthony DePanicis, who was most recently a security officer in the Homer-Center School District, was charged for having sex with a 14-year-old in 1991.

State police say the former officer had sex with a 14-year-old nearly 100 times beginning in 1991 when he was 25 years old and worked as a part-time patrolman for the borough.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told investigators she had sex with DePanicis almost weekly at his home in Vandergrift until she was 17.

DePanicis remained with the Vandergrift Police Department until retiring in September. He then became a security officer at Homer-Center School District in Indiana County.

District parents who are just learning of the accusations are angry.

"I probably would have withdrawn them because I don't want my kids associated with a district... I just can't," said parent Heather Scarlett.

As soon as district officials learned of the arrest, they immediately fired DePanicis.

"We want to assure our students, parents, staff, and the entire community that this matter is entirely unrelated to our school, our students, and our operations. We understand that situations like this can raise concerns, and we want to reassure everyone that we remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for our students and staff," the district superintendent said in a letter to KDKA-TV.

"Terminating him immediately was the right thing," Scarlett said.

Why it took more than three decades after the alleged relationship ended to file charges is unclear. Under Pennsylvania law, a victim of childhood sexual abuse has until the age of 50 to report the abuse.

DePanicis is free on $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for next week.

Counsel for Dipanicis declined to comment, saying he has yet to review the case.