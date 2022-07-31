Former Steeler Hines Ward lays out vision as head coach of XFL San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KDKA) - If there were a couple of ways to describe former Steelers' wide receiver Hines Ward they were "plays with an edge" and "resilient."

That's exactly how he described the way his XFL team will play once the season begins.

"I'm proud to announce that I'm the head coach of your first XFL team," Ward said on Twitter. "It's an honor to represent this city and we're going to play with an edge and resilience you'd expect from the home of the Alamo."

The XFL is set to return in Spring 2023 on February 18 in eight cities: Arlington, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, St. Louis, San Antonio, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

RELATED: Hines Ward, Rod Woodson named as head coaches in upcoming XFL reboot

Ward, who played 14 seasons with the Steelers winning two Super Bowls, was announced as the head coach of the San Antonio franchise earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Rod Woodson will be the Las Vegas head coach, and former Steelers defensive coordinator Jim Haslett will be the head coach of Seattle.

Back in 2020, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson purchased the defunct football league from now retired WWE chairman Vince McMahon for $15 million.

Since then, Johnson has been planning the return of the football league.

Johnson has even announced partnerships with the NFL, rather than being adversaries.

Exciting time in football as our @XFL2023 will join forces with the @NFL to collaborate on innovation opportunities to expand & grow the game of football.

As an XFL owner, my #1 priority will always be the players.

☑️👇🏾https://t.co/thLLn4NI9o#XFL#NFL#InnovationAndOpportunity pic.twitter.com/rr0WPc3ua3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 21, 2022

While Pittsburgh may not be getting an XFL franchise, the city's football fingerprints are all over the return.