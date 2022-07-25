Hines Ward, Rod Woodson named as head coaches in upcoming XFL reboot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The XFL is coming back. While Pittsburgh isn't getting a team, two former Steelers will be leading the way as head coaches in the rebooted league.
Eight locations were named as new cities for the upcoming reboot of the league coming in 2023.
The head coaches for the eight teams were also announced.
Hines Ward and Rod Woodson, both former Steelers players, will be getting head coaching jobs with San Antonio and Las Vegas, respectively.
Former Steelers defensive coordinator Jim Haslett will be the head coach of Seattle.
The league is set to kickoff play in February 2023.
