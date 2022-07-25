Hines Ward, Rod Woodson named as head coaches in upcoming XFL reboot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The XFL is coming back. While Pittsburgh isn't getting a team, two former Steelers will be leading the way as head coaches in the rebooted league.

Eight locations were named as new cities for the upcoming reboot of the league coming in 2023.

Announcing the cities welcoming their own XFL teams and head coaches who will lead tomorrow’s game.



Swipe through to see all the teams who will be crossing paths.



XFL Coming Soon. Spring 2023. #XFL2023 — XFL (@XFL2023) July 25, 2022

The head coaches for the eight teams were also announced.

Hines Ward and Rod Woodson, both former Steelers players, will be getting head coaching jobs with San Antonio and Las Vegas, respectively.

Former Steelers defensive coordinator Jim Haslett will be the head coach of Seattle.

The league is set to kickoff play in February 2023.