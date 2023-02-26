Former Steeler Baron Batch helps locals in Red Bull's Doodle Art contest

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a celebration of arts and creativity in Lawrenceville on Saturday, where the Red Bull Doodle Art competition is underway.

As part of a nationwide contest, Red Bull is hosting local community events where artists can hone and practice their skills, and Pittsburghers were able to get in on the action with help from former Steelers running back Baron Batch.

The best doodle from each country will go on to the world finals competition in Amsterdam.