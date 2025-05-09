Former South Park BMX Track Association treasurer charged with stealing $124,000

The former treasurer for the South Park BMX Track Association has been charged with stealing more than $100,000 from the organization and using the money for her own benefit.

Jennifer Meares was the treasurer for the track association for the last seven years. It wasn't until a contractor didn't get paid the $37,000 he was owed that Meares showed up on the radar.

"I was sick to my stomach. That's the best way to put it," said board president Nick Dawson.

Dawson still can't come to terms with learning someone he trusted stole all but $200 from the association's bank account.

"This is like the most unfathomable thing that you could do, I think," Dawson added.

Dawson said the former treasurer and BMX parent is accused of taking $124,000 and using it for things like "jewelry, clothing, shoes, trips."

A search warrant served on the association's bank account revealed Meares wrote herself 28 checks totaling close to $34,000.

In addition to outfitting her wardrobe, the records showed multiple payments to credit cards and debit purchases made at businesses such as gas stations, restaurants and bars, convenience stores, auto parts stores, DoorDash, and chewy.com.

"You're affecting everyone, even your own kid. You're taking away from our ability to provide a better experience for him, not just every other kid," Dawson said.

Nicole Jankowski said her family has been coming to the track for years. KDKA-TV caught up with her while her 3-year-old son was getting in some laps. She said she's disgusted to hear someone, especially a parent, would steal from children and hopes justice is served.

"It makes me sad thinking something could disrupt us being able to use this or they wouldn't be able to upkeep it anymore. It's really sad," said Nicole Jankowski.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Meares.

In the meantime, Dawson said the association has been holding fundraisers and has started a GoFundMe to try to recoup some of the stolen money.