Former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump heading to western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday is a busy morning for politicians and supporters alike across the Keystone State.

With just three days left until the midterm elections and polls in some races running neck and neck, it's no wonder that some big hitters from both parties are coming into Western Pennsylvania today to make one last push for their party's candidates.

Events kick off later today here in Pittsburgh, where former President Barack Obama will be stumping in Schenley Plaza in Oakland for democratic Senate candidate, Lt. Governor John Fetterman.

Fetterman is in a close race with Dr. Mehmet Oz and his campaign is hopeful the popularity of the former president will help them get a push across the finish line on Tuesday.

Gates will open for this event at 9 a.m., while Obama and Fetterman are slated to take the stage at 12 p.m.

Then the former president is slated to head to Philadelphia to meet President Biden for another campaign event.

But this evening, over at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, former President Donald Trump will be appearing for Dr. Oz and Doug Mastriano to make their case for the public.

That rally is slated to start at 4 p.m. with the main event taking place closer to 7 p.m.

Both events look to have stepped up security, so Secret Service is asking supporters to only bring what they will need and leave back things like backpacks, lawn chairs, and umbrellas at home.

We will have more information for you on both of these events here on our website at KDKA.com and if you can't make it out today, CBS News Pittsburgh will be live streaming both events online.