Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Craig Wolfley dies at 66

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Craig Wolfley, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and broadcaster, has died at the age of 66. 

Wolfley spent 10 seasons with the Steelers as an offensive guard after being drafted by the black-and-gold in 1980 in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. He finished his playing career for the Minnesota Vikings in 1991.

Prior to arriving in Pittsburgh, Wolfley was a standout lineman for Syracuse, earning third-team All-American two times. 

After his playing career was over, Wolfley became a broadcaster and sideline reporter for 102.5 WDVE for all Steelers games.

Alongside former Steelers lineman Tunch Ilkin, who was also drafted in 1980, they became a beloved pairing on the broadcast team and were synonymous with Pittsburgh Steelers fans. 

Steelers president Art Rooney II issued a statement on the passing of Wolfley. 

Tributes are already beginning to pour in for Wolfley, who was beloved in the Pittsburgh community. Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a statement on Wolfley. 

