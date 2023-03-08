Former Penn Hills resident charged with child sexual exploitation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Penn Hills resident was indicted by a federal grand jury on child sexual exploitation charges.

The Department of Justice said 23-year-old Kaung Kyaw used the internet and a cell phone to entice and coerce five minors to engage in sexual activity and produced material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, which he allegedly gave to someone in Texas.

Kyaw was charged with coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was arrested in November of 2021 by the FBI and was detained pending trial.

The Department of Justice said an investigation by the FBI, Fairfax County police in Virginia and the Wright County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota led to the indictment.