Former Penguins' star Jaromir Jagr in car accident in Czech Republic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Pittsburgh Penguins' star Jaromir Jagr is okay after getting in a car accident Wednesday in his native Czech Republic.

Jagr posted a photo of his mangled car on his Instagram page. In the post, he said the crash was his mistake and he is thankful no one was injured.

The accident happened while Jagr was trying to cross a busy road, he said on Instagram. He didn't see a tram until it was too late.

The photo shows extensive damage to the driver's side of his car.

"Despite how horrible it looked, I walked out unharmed. But most importantly, nothing happened to the tram passengers," he said in the translated post.

He also thanked the first responders and people who helped out at the scene.

Jagr now plays hockey in Europe.