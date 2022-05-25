Watch CBS News
Sports

Former Penguins' star Jaromir Jagr in car accident in Czech Republic

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Pittsburgh Penguins' star Jaromir Jagr is okay after getting in a car accident Wednesday in his native Czech Republic.

Jagr posted a photo of his mangled car on his Instagram page. In the post, he said the crash was his mistake and he is thankful no one was injured.

 The accident happened while Jagr was trying to cross a busy road, he said on Instagram. He didn't see a tram until it was too late.

The photo shows extensive damage to the driver's side of his car.

"Despite how horrible it looked, I walked out unharmed. But most importantly, nothing happened to the tram passengers," he said in the translated post.

He also thanked the first responders and people who helped out at the scene.

Jagr now plays hockey in Europe.  

First published on May 25, 2022 / 4:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.