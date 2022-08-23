Glenshaw man Robert Morss found guilty of assaulting officers on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A former Army Ranger from Glenshaw accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was found guilty of assaulting officers.

Robert Morss was one of three men found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. announced. Morss was also found guilty of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and robbery.

According to prosecutors, Morss was wearing a vest intended to carry body armor plates and had a knife sheath and scissors when he moved to the front of the line of rioters clashing with police on the West Front of the Capitol grounds.

Prosecutors said Morss tried to steal a baton from a Metropolitan Police Department officer, removed a barrier and yelled, "Take a look around. We are going to take our Capitol back."

Morss then joined a line of rioters that prosecutors said pushed back officers and followed them up to the Lower West Terrace. Prosecutors said Morss wrested a riot shield from an officer and passed it back so rioters could make a wall and create a "heave-ho" motion against police. He later climbed through a broken window, took a chair and passed it back out to rioters outside, prosecutors said.

Geoffrey William Sills of Virginia and David Lee Judd of Texas were also accused of joining the violence at the Lower West Terrace.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said more than 860 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Morss served three tours in Afghanistan and worked briefly as a substitute teacher in the Shaler Area School District.

His sentencing is set for Jan. 6.