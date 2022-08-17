Alleged Capitol rioter Robert Morss will stand trial without a jury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The former Army Ranger from Glenshaw accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 will stand trial without a jury at the end of the month.

Federal prosecutors say Robert Morss was an instigator during the riot and video shows him attacking police. He will be tried along with three other men.

Morss' previous requests to have some charges dropped and a change in the venue were denied.

Morss, who served three tours in Afghanistan, worked as a substitute teacher in the Shaler Area School District.