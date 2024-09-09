Former Allegheny County judge charged with DUI after fender bender on Banksville Road

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former Allegheny County district judge was charged with driving under the influence after police said he caused a crash on Banksville Road.

Former District Judge Anthony Saveikis, who resigned in January after he was accused of "impropriety" in incidents involving three teenage boys, is facing multiple charges, including DUI and careless driving after the crash on Friday.

According to court paperwork, police were called to the scene of a three-vehicle fender bender with little to no damage at the intersection of Banksville Road and Crane Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. When officers got there, police said two of the drivers told them they were sitting at the red light on Crane Avenue when Saveikis rear-ended one car, pushing it into the other.

Police said both drivers told them they believed Saveikis was drunk. They said they had been at the Lebanese Food Festival and had seen Saveikis drinking there. They also said that Saveikis refused to provide valid insurance, insisting that there was no damage.

Police said they tried to get insurance information from Saveikis, but he gave them an old card for a different vehicle twice. According to the court documents, his speech would switch from mumbling to excited and while in close proximity officers smelled alcohol.

Saveikis was given multiple field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer, which came back with a .170% blood alcohol content.

Saveikis resigned earlier this year after the state Judicial Conduct Board filed a 12-page complaint against him, accusing him of inappropriate interactions involving three teenage boys, two of whom were defendants who came before his court in Findlay Township.