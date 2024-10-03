These are the Pittsburgh billionaires who are on the Forbes 400 list

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Forbes' annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America features billionaires from the Pittsburgh area.

The "definitive ranking of America's richest people 2024" was released this week and features 400 people worth a total of $5.4 trillion. Forbes said a minimum net worth of $3.3 billion was required to be on the list.

To tally each person's wealth as of Sept. 1, Forbes said it included all of their assets, including stakes in public and private companies, real estate, art, etc.

Of the 400 names on the list, three reside in the Pittsburgh region: Edward Stack and family, Thomas Tull and Maggie Hardy.

Stack is the executive chairman and largest individual shareholder of Dick's Sporting Goods, a Coraopolis-based company. He has an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion and came in at No. 225, according to Forbes.

Tull, who owns a minority stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers, is No. 359 on the list with an estimated net worth of $3.7 billion. He also founded Legendary Entertainment, a production company.

Hardy came in at No. 374 with an estimated net worth of $3.6 billion. She is the owner and CEO of 84 Lumber. According to Forbes, Maggie Hardy took control of 84 Lumber in 1992.

David Tepper and Mark Cuban, both Pittsburgh natives, made the list, but the two billionaires do not live in Pennsylvania. Tepper's $21.3 billion net worth placed him at No. 39, while Cuban's $5.7 billion net worth placed him at No. 230.

Tepper, who owns the NFL's Carolina Panthers, grew up in Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights neighborhood. Cuban, who grew up in Mt. Lebanon, founded Broadcast.com and owns a minority stake in the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

Elon Musk earned the top spot on this year's list.

Who is the richest person in Pennsylvania?

Jeff Yass, the cofounder of Susquehanna International Group, is the richest person in Pennsylvania, according to Forbes' list. Yass has a $49.6 billion net worth, ranking him No. 18 overall.

Twelve Pennsylvanians made the 2024 list.