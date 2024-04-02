These Pittsburghers made Forbes' 2024 list of the world's billionaires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Forbes' annual list of the world's billionaires features plenty of Pittsburgh ties.

The 2024 list, released on Tuesday, features 2,781 billionaires with a combined net worth equal to $14.2 trillion. To tally each person's wealth, Forbes said it used stock prices and exchange rates from March 8, 2024.

So, which Pittsburghers made the cut for 2024? The list from Forbes features three names synonymous with the Steel City: Maggie Hardy, Mark Cuban and David Tepper. Thomas Tull and Ron Burkle, who both have ties to Pittsburgh, also made the list.

Tepper came in at No. 94, with a net worth of 20.6 billion.

"David Tepper, arguably the greatest hedge fund manager of his generation, founded Appaloosa Management in 1993," Forbes said.

Tepper, who owns the Carolina Panthers, grew up in Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights neighborhood. After high school, he went on to the University of Pittsburgh before earning his Master of Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

Cuban and his $5.4 billion net worth came in at No. 563. Last year, Cuban sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to casino magnate Miriam Adelson, who came in at No. 53 on Forbes' list. Cuban grew up in Mt. Lebanon and attended the University of Pittsburgh.

Hardy, the owner and CEO of 84 Lumber, is worth $4.1 billion, earning spot No. 775. Her father, Joe Hardy, founded 84 Lumber and Nemacolin. He died at 100 years old in January 2023. According to Forbes, Maggie Hardy took control of 84 Lumber in 1992.

Tull and Burkle, with net worths of $3 billion each, came in at No. 1,104. Tull owns a minority stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Burkle is a minority stakeholder in the Pittsburgh Penguins.