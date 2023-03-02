Watch CBS News
Following Pa. Historical and Museum Commission vote, Battle of Bushy Run to resume

By Patrick Damp

Pa. Historical & Museum Commission allows certain reenactments
Pa. Historical & Museum Commission allows certain reenactments 00:36

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - On Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Historical and Museum Commission voted to allow force-on-force battle reenactments this year. 

This means the Battle of Bushy Run reenactment in Penn Township is back on. 

The commission previously ruled out violence at these displays, calling them "disrespectful" to the memory of people who died in the conflicts. 

In response, the Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society canceled the reenactment. 

Now, that decision is being reversed following Wednesday's vote. 

However, next year is up in the air. 

The commission plans to do a study and decide the future of using force during reenactments across the state. 

