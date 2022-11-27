Flu hospitalizations reach high in November not seen in over a decade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Public health officials are bracing for what could become yet another post-Thanksgiving surge of viral infections.

That means cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

The CDC is reporting hospitalizations from the flu are already at the highest they've been in a November in more than a decade.

Even if you managed to get through the holiday without getting sick, doctors still urge those who have not gotten a flu shot and COVID-19 booster to do so ASAP.

While there is no vaccine available for RSV, doctors say parents of young children need to remain vigilant.

"Watch out for two warning signs for kids. Number one, difficulty breathing, that might be wheezing or the use of extra muscles to breathe, and number two, dehydration, fatigue, and listlessness," explained Dr. Peter Chin Hong, USCF infectious disease expert.

There are several ways to stay safe, including washing your hands frequently, using hand sanitizer, and if you are feeling sick, getting tested for COVID-19.

Lastly, if you are sick, separate yourself or wear a mask around loved ones.