Flower shops in Pittsburgh take on lots of orders for Valentine's Day

It's a different type of color rush this Valentine's Day, and there's are so many people around Pittsburgh today looking for those last-minute flowers.

Shopkeeper's bells are a sweet sound on a day like Friday, signifying a swarm of customers.

"Had to do an early pickup because as you can see, it gets pretty hectic around here," Brandon Hall of Pittsburgh said.

If there's a "Super Bowl" of flowers, Valentine's Day is it.

"We're gonna be busy," Lauren Work, owner at The Farmer's Daughter, said.

People were coming into the Farmer's Daughter before it even opened Friday morning.

"We had three sneakers, that's it!" Work said.

But the amount of deliveries going out is much more.

"We have about six of our teammates out today delivering," Work said. "They will be running all over the city of Pittsburgh."

The busyness continues at One Happy Flower Shop in Millvale.

"We turned off our online orders last night," Carrie Powell, the shop's owner said.

Carrie Powell is spending the day making sure things go smoothly. And for her husband, "He'll be out all day delivering," she said. "Probably load up the truck like three times, at least."

It's kind of a tradition at this point.

"My employer already knows that every February 14, that I will be off and I will be driving around the city helping deliver flowers," Don Powell, Carrie's husband said.

Whether it's driving or wrapping the work will feel nonstop today, it's all to satisfy customers like Brandon Hall.

"It makes me feel good to make them feel happy," he said.