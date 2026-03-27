Pittsburgh has rainiest March in nearly 60 years as flooding causes issues across area

Several areas across western Pennsylvania were hit by flooding as overnight rainfall pushed Pittsburgh past a nearly 60-year-old record.

Pittsburgh has recorded 6.18 inches of rain in March, breaking the record of 6.10 inches, which was set in 1967. The rain caused issues in several communities on Friday, including some in Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Major road flooded in Washington County

Communities across Washington County spent Friday cleaning up after flooding from Thursday night's storms.

Roads were closed, and ballfields were wrecked because of the rain. Ponds that aren't supposed to be there could be found all over the county.

"As long as it rains and the creek is flooded, then the road is flooded," Ruth Mahoney, the owner of The Glass Place in Cecil Township, said.

Georgetown Road in Cecil Township turned into a lake at the bottom of a hill and underpass. Dispatchers said the driver of a car stuck in the water didn't have to be rescued or taken to the hospital. The flooding ties up the area as the road connects Interstate 79 to Route 19.

"It's a main artery," Mahoney said. "Tons of cars come down here every day."

North Strabane Township saw more of the same. The Lindenwood Golf Club had some new water hazards on the course on Friday. As the water receded into the Linden Creek, a mess was left behind.

It was the same story in Houston.

"When I looked out the window, I was like, 'woah.' It's just rising fast," said Rogelio Esteris. "My daughter was here playing baseball yesterday because she's on the softball team and now the field is ruined."

South Strabane Township had a landslide on Locust Road as well. Mother Nature didn't take it easy on Washington County. Mahoney said it's affecting her business.

"When people call, they want to know how to get here," she said. "You have to tell them, you can't come because it's closed today or there's a backroad, but they don't understand how to come on the backroad."

Mahoney said the water should take about a day to recede. Officers told KDKA the car would have to wait to be towed until the water goes down.

Loyalhanna Creek rises, flooding yards

As dawn broke on Friday morning and the rain from the previous night began to cease, some residents of Westmoreland County who live close to the Loyalhanna Creek saw flooding around their homes and along their local roads.

Paul Faust, who lives in the Darlington area of Ligonier Township, has a small tributary to the Loyalhanna Creek in his backyard, but on Friday, that run was acting less like a stream and more like a moat.

"I was up probably about 5 a.m., and it was high," Faust said. "But it wasn't over the bank like this and then the next following two hours it started going up. But that is always how it is after it rains."

Faust says that he and his wife have a system for when their area floods, including tying down outdoor furniture and moving their cars to the top of their driveway.

Many people that KDKA spoke with in Ligonier Township on Friday who live in low-lying areas said they are used to this type of thing and while this flash flood was unexpected, it was not out of the ordinary.

Some water had already begun to recede by Friday afternoon, but Ligonier Valley Police Chief Michael Matrunics still wanted to urge caution, especially for people driving on side roads that may still be flooded around the township.

"It might not look it, but it could be deeper than you expect," Matrunics said. "And keep in mind, if you go past signs that are posted here, you could be cited for that. Also, if emergency services have to come out and rescue you or tow companies, you're responsible for the cost. And your safety. Let's put that at number one. So don't drive through standing water on these bad weather dates."