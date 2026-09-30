Flooding support resources will be available in Washington County this week

Weeks after severe flooding caused widespread damage across parts of Washington County, local, state and volunteer organizations are coming together to help residents and business owners navigate the recovery process.

The Washington County Multi-Agency Response Center, or MARC, will be held Oct. 1 and 2 at the American Legion, 168 Park Ave. in Washington. The event is being organized by Washington County and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, and will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

Flooding from weeks of heavy rain left behind sinkholes, damaged roads, flooded yards and homes, and other costly damage throughout the county. One of the agencies that will be at the MARC will be the Washington Salvation Army.

"These last two to three weeks of constant rain and the riverbeds overflowing caused a lot of devastation," said Lt. Thomas Perez of the Salvation Army in Washington. "As of right now, what we've seen with families impacted by the flooding is kind of a sense of hopelessness."

Multiple county agencies and offices, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Pennsylvania Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (PAVOAD), and other volunteer and community organizations will be available to provide local services.

State agencies scheduled to participate or provide information include human services, emergency management, insurance, and the attorney general's office.

Services and information available at the event will include understanding insurance coverage, avoiding fraud and repair scams, benefits and disability support, remediation and home repair resources and community support services.

"We provide referrals to agencies that assist with housing and we can assist with utility assistance, food insecurity definitely," said Perez. Perez says that the Salvation Army also provides flooding cleanup kits. He encourages anyone who is still cleaning up or needs help to come to the event and seek help from the many resources that will be available all in one space.

"You're not alone in your struggles or difficulties. The community, the resources and agency resources are here to assist," said Perez.

Washington County officials are also encouraging anyone with flood damage who has not yet reported it to do so. Reports can be filed online.