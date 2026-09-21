Repeated flooding has Washington County business considering a move

Canton Township, Washington County, recently declared a state of emergency due to rain and flooding. Now, some people in that community are saying enough is enough. They're moving out.

"This is our fourth flood we've had since we've been here," said John Zwicker, the COO of RPM Industries, a manufacturing company in Canton Township near Chartiers Creek.

Zwicker says this flooding is bad for business.

"We are down production," Zwicker said. "We can't be working, selling product. Everyone is out cleaning floors, cleaning off material. Even when we don't get flooding, if they are calling for flooding, we have to bring people in and move all of our material up in the racking and move it out of this location, so it doesn't get flooded."

Zwicker says that RPM's neighbors, like United Rentals, that sit right along the banks of Chartiers Creek, got it even worse than they did this weekend.

KDKA-TV's crew witnessed their team cleaning up from the flood damage on Sunday.

Both United Rentals and RPM say they have made several appeals for flood mitigation help from local, state and federal government, but to no avail.

"How long before you guys say, 'Hey, we're going to find a new location?'" asked KDKA's Chris DeRose.

"Great question," said Zwicker. "We are really frustrated; we've already started looking, and we have almost 100 people here paying taxes to Washington County and Canton Township, and we've had enough. We are tired."