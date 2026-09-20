Washington County once again hit with heavy rains leading to flooding in multiple areas

It was Sunday that people in Washington County did not expect - once again, the county was hit with so much rain that it led to even more flooding.

As the rain poured once again, several residents reached out to KDKA-TV to report the flooding conditions.

View of flooding outside of Tonya's Tavern in Washington, Pa. Tonya Carlson

Roads, yards, and parking lots were flooded.

Flooding at the intersection of Houston and Hanna Streets - Washington, Pa. Teasa Klinzing

Washington County Emergency Management is also urging residents, businesses, and municipalities to report storm-related damage.

"We are continuing to see the impacts of severe weather across the county, and with more rain possible, it is critical that we receive information as quickly as possible," said Deputy Director of Washington County Emergency Management Dan Harvey. "Every report helps us understand the scope of the damage and determine what resources and assistance may be needed."

In Canton Township, Washington County, a state of emergency was declared on Sunday afternoon.

"Our area is still saturated from the rain over the last week," a social media post from the township's emergency management read. "This has caused the current rain falling to have nowhere to be absorbed and to accumulate quickly...If you are near sources of water or areas that usually flood, try to get somewhere else before it worsens. If you have emergency supplies, plan to shelter in place if needed. If you need to evacuate, have a go bag and be ready. If you evacuate, take your pets with you."

Residents in Washington County can report flooding damage online at this link.