Photos show somber ceremonies at Flight 93 National Memorial, 25 years after 9/11

People gathered at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville on Friday to remember the 40 passengers and crew members who died 25 years ago while thwarting a terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol.

On Sept. 11, 2001, after about 46 minutes of routine flight across Pennsylvania on United Airlines Flight 93, terrorists overtook the cockpit and turned the plane on a course directed at Washington, D.C.

Passengers and crew, who had been bound from Newark to San Francisco, began making calls to report the hijacking and soon learned they were part of a larger attack on America. Those on board took a vote to fight back, and as the plane was only 20 minutes away from D.C., the terrorists crashed it into an empty field near Shanksville.

To mark 25 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a morning observance and afternoon ceremony were held at the Flight 93 National Memorial on Friday. Afterward, there was a public wreath-laying ceremony. Photos from the commemoration on Friday can be found below.

SHANKSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Pennsylvania State Police Honor Guard performs a flag ceremony at the Memorial Wall during services on September 11, 2026 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The United States is marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when a group of al-Qaeda hijackers flew airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

SHANKSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 11: A screen depicting the victims of the crash of Flight 93 is displayed on September 11, 2026 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The United States is marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when a group of al-Qaeda hijackers flew airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

SHANKSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Visitors gather for memorial services of Flight 93 on September 11, 2026 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The United States is marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when a group of al-Qaeda hijackers flew airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

SHANKSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Visitors gather for memorial services of Flight 93 on September 11, 2026 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The United States is marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when a group of al-Qaeda hijackers flew airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Ceremonial Unit perform a memorial flag Folding to close out the morning ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial on the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2026. Matthew HATCHER /AFP via Getty Images

SHANKSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Visitors gather for memorial services of Flight 93 on September 11, 2026 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The United States is marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when a group of al-Qaeda hijackers flew airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

SHANKSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 11: U.S. Park Ranger Elizabeth Winslow stands at attention at the Memorial Wall for the victims of the crash of Flight 93 on September 11, 2026 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The United States is marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when a group of al-Qaeda hijackers flew airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

SHANKSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Visitors gather for memorial services of Flight 93 on September 11, 2026 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The United States is marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when a group of al-Qaeda hijackers flew airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Ceremonial Unit perform a memorial flag Folding to close out the morning ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial on the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2026. Matthew Hatcher /AFP via Getty Images

Visitors walk past memorials along the wall near the Wall of Names following a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on September 11, 2026. Matthew HATCHER /AFP via Getty Images

Friends of Patrick Joseph Driscoll, who died in the Flight 93 crash, pay their respects at the Wall of Names during the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on September 11, 2026. Matthew HATCHER /AFP via Getty Images