Flight 93 Memorial ceremonies today mark 25 years since 9/11 attacks

Today marks 25 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and observance ceremonies will be held at the Flight 93 Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to remember the lives lost that day.

Nearly 3,000 people died and thousands more were injured as terrorists carried out coordinated attacks on the World Trade Center skyscrapers in New York and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

United Airlines Flight 93 was headed for the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., but the passengers and crew members fought back, leading to the plane crashing into an empty field in Somerset County.

Remembrance ceremonies will begin at 8:30 a.m. near the Wall of Names. They are expected to run until 10:30 a.m. and will include a reflection on all the attacks from 25 years ago, the reading of the names of the Flight 93 passengers and crew, and the Bells of Remembrance will be rung in their honor.

SHANKSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Flowers are placed at the Wall of Names during a ceremony commemorating the 23rd anniversary of the crash of Flight 93 during the September 11th terrorist attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial on September 11, 2024 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

The afternoon ceremony, scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., will feature remarks, keynote speakers, music and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Wall of Names. Then, on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m., there will be 40 candle lanterns brought to the Wall of Names as the sun goes down.

Thousands of people are expected to attend today's events at the Flight 93 National Memorial.