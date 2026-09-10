Here's how the Flight 93 National Memorial will commemorate 25 years since the 9/11 attacks

The Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, will mark 25 years since Sept. 11, 2001, with a day of observance and ceremonies on Friday.

The programs will be held at the Memorial Plaza near the Wall of Names, which is inscribed with the names of each passenger and crew member who died when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville during the terrorist attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people died and thousands more were injured in the 9/11 terror attacks. Terrorists carried out coordinated attacks on the World Trade Center skyscrapers in New York and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The Flight 93 plane was headed for the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., but the passengers and crew members fought back, leading to the plane crashing into an empty field in Somerset County.

Friday's 25th remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001, in Shanksville will begin at 8:30 a.m. near the Wall of Names. It runs until 10:30 a.m. and will include a reflection on all the attacks from 25 years ago, the reading of the names of the Flight 93 passengers and crew, and the Bells of Remembrance will be rung in their honor.

The afternoon ceremony, scheduled from 1 p.m to 2:30 p.m., will feature remarks, keynote speakers, music and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Wall of Names. Then, on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m., there will be 40 candle lanterns brought to the Wall of Names as the sun goes down.

Thousands of people are expected to attend Friday's events. The Flight 93 Memorial's goal is to honor the memory of that day and to pass on its lessons to the next generation.

"So often we say that phrase 'never forget,' but what does that really mean?" Stephen Clark, superintendent of the National Parks of Western Pennsylvania, said. "So here at Flight 93, we take that to heart. And so we take an awful lot of energy with our rangers and our ambassadors into teaching what happened on 9/11 at all three attack sites, but then really focusing in on the leadership and bravery on the back of that plane, United Airlines Flight 93."

All programs are free and open to the public and will take place rain or shine. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early. The park is open from dawn to dusk, with the visitor center closing at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Donna Gibson, executive director of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, says an enormous amount of work has gone into preparing the park to mark 25 years.

"I'm very satisfied that we are able to honor the 40 passengers and crew members with this beautiful memorial and the tribute to them," Gibson said. "So, I'd love to see many families bring their children out to learn the history of this space and enjoy the day here."