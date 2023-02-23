Five Allegheny County communities come together to help fund Ross-West View EMS

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - People in five Allegheny County communities will now have a new fee to pay.

The fee will ensure their EMS agency can respond in an emergency.

The Ross-West View EMS Authority opened up about its recent financial struggles.

In response to that, leaders adopted an ordinance that would give them help, with Ross Township being the final piece of the puzzle.

It will join West View, Millvale, Reserve Township, and Ohio Township as communities that will collect a fee from residents and businesses that will go directly to the EMS authority.

In return, the authority is waving any out-of-pocket expense for anyone who uses their emergency ambulance services.