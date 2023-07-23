Fitz and the Tantrums, Lupe Fiasco performing in Pittsburgh on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Concert season is very much underway in Pittsburgh, and there will be two big acts rocking the city on Sunday, including a well-known rap artist at Stage AE.

Up first, fans of indie pop band Fitz and the Tantrums will have plenty to clap their hands about tonight.

They're playing for free at Hartwood Acres Amphitheater as part of Allegheny County's free summer concert series.

The gate to the parking lot opened at 3 p.m.

And as for the other concert, the show goes on for rapper Lupe Fiasco tonight at Stage AE. He'll be playing the hits at the North Shore stage starting at 6 p.m.

Reggae rock band Dirty Heads will also be performing.